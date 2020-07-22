Cayman Islands Classic basketball tournament moves to Florida

Among the eight schools scheduled to participate in the 23-25 Nov. tournament are Kansas State, La Salle, Miami, Nevada, Northern Iowa, Ole Miss, Oregon State and Western Kentucky.

Organisers of the 2020 Cayman Islands Classic are relocating the fourth annual tournament to the Raider Arena on the campus of Northwest Florida State College in Niceville due to the ongoing COVID-19 virus, officials announced today.

The tournament was originally slated to be held at the John Gray High School Gymnasium.

The organisers said four games will be played each day. The complete bracket, including matchups and broadcast times, will be released later this month.

The tournament will be broadcast on FloSports, the live sports streaming service.

“The Cayman Islands Government will be implementing a phased re-opening of its borders in the final quarter of this year that also involves a five-day self-quarantine for each visitor,” said Joe Wright, chief executive officer for organiser CaymaxSports, in a press release. “Any adjustments made to this phased approach will depend on the results of the first phase.

“Although these conditions do not make it possible for this year’s tournament to be held in Cayman, we completely understand and respect the Government’s decision and approach. The Cayman Islands Government has done a phenomenal job in suppressing and controlling the COVID-19 disease and we commend them for that. We look forward to bringing the tournament back to the Cayman Islands in 2021.”

Previous winners of the Cayman Islands Classic include Cincinnati (2017), Creighton (2018) and George Mason (2019).

The Patriots knocked off New Mexico State, 68-64, for the 2019 title after defeating Old Dominion (60-53) and Nebraska (85-66) in the first two rounds. Other 2019 participants included Colorado State, Loyola Chicago, South Florida and Washington State.

Tickets for the Cayman Islands Classic will go on sale later this summer. For more information on the tournament, visit www.caymanislandsclassic.com.