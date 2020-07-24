‘Wheels for Wheels’: Skating for a cause

Don’t be surprised if you see an extraordinary number of skaters at the Black Pearl Skate Park this Saturday. All ages will be showing off their moves, while raising money for a very worthy cause.

‘Wheels for Wheels’ is the name of the initiative and the Meals on Wheels organisation is the beneficiary.

Twenty-five skaters – young and old – of all skill levels (and choice of wheels), will take to the park to do 25 ‘fancy’ laps, from 5-7pm. The goal is to heighten awareness of the charity, while aiming for at least $25,000 raised towards some ‘wheels’ for Meals on Wheels.

Every weekday, more than 1,000 hot soups and nutritious meals are being delivered to seniors, disabled, homebound and infirm persons in need of a hot meal and a warm smile. Meals are delivered by a group of dedicated volunteers who take meals directly to the homes of those in need.

With the increased number of daily meals, more delivery routes and overall demand from the community, Meals on Wheels is in desperate need of more transportation to help carry out their services across Grand Cayman.

Cayman Islands Skateboard Association president Michael Myles was in full support of this event when it was mentioned. “I know first-hand the importance of the work of Meals on Wheels in the community; we will do whatever we can to help,” Myles said.

Adam Fellow, a skater for 26 years, got involved with Wheels For Wheels to help give back and ensure that people have access to the basic right of food, especially during these uncertain times. The psychology student and addictions counselor said that “it’s important that communities pull together and help those that are less fortunate”.

Skaters can use any non-motorised wheels, so that leaves the field wide open for everything from skateboards and trick scooters to long boards, roller blades and bicycles. Limited by current regulations, only 25 skaters are allowed in the park, therefore the event will be available on Facebook Live and Zoom so that supporters can watch it all online.

Meals on Wheels was forced to cancel both of its major fundraisers earlier this year due to coronavirus suppression restrictions; however, individuals and companies alike have been extremely supportive during this difficult time.

“We anticipate that this event will also be fully supported as the skaters use their time and talents to give back to their community,” said Jennifer West, general manager for Meals on Wheels. “Each skater is sharing about the work of Meals on Wheels with 25 family, friends and colleagues, while also asking them to sponsor them $25.

“The work of Meals on Wheels has become even more necessary during this time as we serve the hundreds of clients who otherwise would go without a hot meal each day.”

The community can get involved in Wheels for Wheels by registering to participate (there are a few spots remaining), sponsoring a skater through their individual EventPro portal at www.eventpro.ky/buytickets/wheels-for-wheels, supporting the restaurants at Grand Harbour while viewing the skaters from the outdoors tables, or joining the event via Facebook Live or Zoom on Saturday from 5-7pm.

| For more information, visit www.mealsonwheels.ky, email [email protected] or call 769-1974.