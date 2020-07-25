DCI asking for patience with trade and business licensing delays

A growing number of trade and business licence applications is causing processing delays at the Trade and Business Licensing Board.

The Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) has urged applicants to be patient.

The department said it has processed and issued more than 4,000 trade and business licences since 25 March.

Of those, 878 have been new trade and business licences, 3,083 have been licence renewals and 277 licence amendments. In addition, many applicants have contacted the office with queries about their trade and business licence grants or renewals.

“Before this public health emergency, DCI was focused on improving the customer experience and reducing wait times. We have not lost that focus,” a DCI representative said in a press release. “The Board is working assiduously to keep up with an extraordinary demand at this time alongside some limitations we have due to COVID-19. We are therefore asking members of the public to have some patience when applications are made or when enquiring about applications.”

In April this year, Government approved the Trade and Business Licensing (Temporary Reduction in Fee) Regulations 2020, which temporarily waived the payment of trade and business licensing application fees for businesses, from 1 May to 31 July.

Late fees from 1 March to 31 July have been temporarily waived for all applicants.