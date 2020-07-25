Government eases outbound travel restrictions

Residents and visitors who want to leave the Cayman Islands on Cayman Airways or charter flights can now make their travel arrangements directly with the carrier and no longer through Travel Time.

Travel Time, run by the Ministry of International Trade, Aviation and Maritime Affairs, was established by the government at the beginning of July to manage outbound and inbound travel during the time borders are closed and scheduled commercial flights are not available.

Although Cayman’s airport and seaports remain closed, the ministry said a growing number of people need to leave the islands for various reasons.

To streamline the process, those who already applied to Travel Time for outbound travel to locations serviced by Cayman Airways can make now their own reservations.

For those who are contracting a charter service or travelling via private aircraft, flight authorisations must be granted by the Civil Aviation Authority. All outbound passengers will be subject to normal Customs and Border Control processes to leave the country, the ministry said in a press release.

Anyone wishing to travel directly to London via the British Airways air bridge should still register with Travel Time, which works directly with the Governor’s office.

During the border closure, all international flights will continue to leave from Owen Roberts International Airport in Grand Cayman.

Travel Time will continue to manage inbound travel for Caymanians, permanent residents and work permit holders. A mandatory 14-day isolation period in a government managed facility is required for anyone who returns to the Cayman Islands.

Due to the high demand for these facilities, inbound travel is subject to availability of space in government isolation centres. The ministry said this means outbound travellers are not guaranteed a return on a specific data.

Anyone who intends to return to Cayman is still required to register with Travel Time at www.exploregov.ky/traveltime.