Gonzalo forecast to dissipate by Monday

Weather forecasters are predicting that Tropical Storm Gonzalo is likely to continue to weaken over the weekend and potentially dissipate by Monday.

The storm, which meteorologists had earlier expected to become the first Atlantic Basin hurricane of the 2020 season, has not built up to the strength forecast.

Tropical Storm Hanna, located off the coast of Texas, was upgraded to a hurricane on Saturday morning, becoming the first of the season. That storm has sustained winds of 75 miles per hour.

Gonzalo

On Saturday morning, Gonzalo was located about 100 miles east of Trinidad, bringing with it heavy rains.

According to an 8am update by the US National Hurricane Center, Gonzalo has sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and is moving west at a speed of 18 miles per hour.

Tropical storm warnings for Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines were cancelled, though the warning remained in effect for Tobago and Grenada, the National Hurricane Center update stated.

“Weakening is expected after Gonzalo moves over the southeastern Caribbean Sea, and the

system is forecast to dissipate by Sunday night or Monday,” the NHC said.

The Cayman Islands National Weather Service is also continuing to monitor Gonzalo, despite predictions of its dissipation.

Tropical wave

Meanwhile, forecasters are also monitoring a tropical wave, which is producing an area of disorganised showers and thunderstorms a few hundred miles southwest of Cape Verde Islands.

According to the National Hurricane Center, that tropical wave is expected to move westward at about 15 mph during the next several days, and a tropical depression could form by early next week when the system reaches the western tropical Atlantic.

Local weather

The weather in Cayman on Saturday will see isolated showers and possible thunder expected to continue for the next 24 hours in association with a mid-level trough and the recent passage of a tropical wave and an approaching wave that is expected to move through the Cayman area today, the National Weather Service stated.

Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving northwest.