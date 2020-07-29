The Cayman Islands Cancer Society this week received cheques totalling more than $17,000 from proceeds of the Cayman Cookout, which was held at The Ritz-Carlton in January.

The Cancer Society’s operations manager, Jennifer Weber, welcomed the donation, saying, “It’s a godsend to receive such a generous donation. We are very grateful to receive these funds from a pre-COVID fundraiser.”

The donation was made up of two cheques – one for CI$11,118.38 and another for US$7,625 (CI$6,252), which included a US$5,000 direct donation from Jacques Scott Wines & Spirits. The amount totaled CI$17,370.

“The Ritz-Carlton always wants to be part of the whole community and the whole community needs; and we think the Cancer Society is helping the community in need, so we want to be partners, as well,” Chef Frederic Morineau of The Ritz-Carlton said in a statement.

Peter Duncan, managing director of Jacques Scott, said, “When we do this [Cayman Cookout event], obviously it’s something we really want to do. The Cayman Islands Cancer Society is still very much in need, I guess even more so, given what is going on [in our economy] now.”

Weber said the Cancer Society is always actively fundraising, but the COVID-19 crisis had impacted, but not entirely halted, that fundraising.

“Cancer never stops, so we never stop fundraising,” she said. “Our cancer patients need help and the numbers are always increasing. However, when the pandemic hit, we saw that the immediate need in our community was to help put food on the table for people.

“Meals on Wheels, ARK, Rotary and so many others met that need and we were pleased to see the community support them. The need was great, and the community responded with generosity and love. Now more than ever, we hope the people in Cayman, will help the people of Cayman.”

She added, “Together we conquered COVID-19 and together we will rebuild our economy by doing everything we can to help our local economy and people.”