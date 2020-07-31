Equiom acquires HF Fund Services

Professional services company Equiom has acquired HF Fund Services Ltd.

Founded in 2007 by Sean Flynn and Patrick Harrigan, HF Fund Services operates from the Cayman Islands and Ireland and provides non-executive independent directors to alternative investment funds and investment management companies.

Flynn, managing director of HF Fund Services, said in a press release that clients can still expect the same high service standards they are used to, but with the added benefit of gaining access to the international reach and expertise of a global group which is committed to providing a comprehensive offering to investors and asset managers.

“Equiom is a forward thinking and ambitious business with clear values – all of which are a sound fit for our business model,” Flynn said.

HF restricts the number of clients each director services to ensure service quality and responsiveness, the company said in the press release. The company’s director team comes from a variety of backgrounds including fund administration, investment management and law.

Equiom’s chief executive officer, Mark Porter, said HF represents a strategic investment into the company’s fund-governance capability. The new offices in Cayman and Ireland further add to Equiom’s already established presence in the Americas and Europe, he said.

“Our focus is on providing services from tier 1 fund jurisdictions to high quality asset managers in key global financial centres. This capability is highly complementary to our existing fiduciary service model and allows us to extend our service offering for clients looking for fund servicing capabilities, particularly in alternative asset classes,” he added.