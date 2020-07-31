Group enjoyed 2019 visit to Cayman

Just a little over a year ago, a delegation of friends and family from the Church of God and Saints of Christ visited the beautiful island of Las Tortugas (Cayman Islands). What was their intended purpose? To celebrate the birthday of a special person, Ms Jennifer McFarlane.

She is an unofficial ambassador for the Cayman Islands, always spreading the word on how beautiful the island is and the warmth and friendliness of its people. The first of 25 friends arrived from the United States and Jamaica on 17 July 2019. They visited local attractions, such as the Turtle Farm and Camana Bay, swam with the stingrays, and enjoyed scrumptious local cuisines like KFC, Burger King, Da Fish Shack and Peppers.

God was not to be left out of the plans, and church services were held at Constitution Hall and the Lions Centre over the weekend. The activities culminated with a big 50th birthday splash for Ms McFarlane and this was also held at the Lions Centre. Guests also included Caymanians who welcomed the visiting delegation of church family and friends with open arms.

They truly showed that Caymanians are indeed a friendly and warm people. Las Tortugas, stay safe and, hopefully, a bigger group will visit soon!

Aerica Harrison