Police pursuit ends in crash

A high-speed police pursuit ended with the driver crashing his vehicle, and then fleeing on foot.

A spokesperson for the RCIPS said the incident occurred shortly after 9:15pm on Sunday.

“Police were on mobile patrol when they had cause to stop a white Honda Accord that was travelling along Huldah Avenue in George Town,” said the media officer. “Attempts were made by the officers to cause the vehicle to stop, using emergency lights and siren. However, the driver of the vehicle refused to stop for the police and sped away at a high speed.”

The fleeing suspect turned onto Thomas Russell Avenue and then onto Shedden Road, where he managed briefly to lose the police, the RCIPS said.

“The officers turned onto Martin Drive in an attempt to relocate the vehicle and observed the vehicle was involved in a collision near the junction of Martin Drive and Tigris Lane,” said the spokesperson. “The occupants of the vehicle were seen running away from the scene of the collision.”

Police then chased after the driver who evaded capture.

Images of the collision show the vehicle with extensive damage resting beneath a guinep tree outside the Globe Bar on Martin Drive, with an RCIPS Firearms Response Unit vehicle parked a few feet away. The Accord’s front end received extensive damage and the car had to be towed away from the scene.

The matter remains under investigation.