Virtual concert brings joy through song

After the success of her Cayman Community Choir’s performance of ‘Let It Be’ – released on 25 April on Facebook and YouTube, and picked up by Fox News in the US and AlfaTV in Finland – she decided to take on another big challenge.

Trying to organise an online meeting between a lot of people is hard enough, without turning it into a virtual singalong; but that’s just what Cayman Youth Choir Director and music teacher Naomi Allnutt has accomplished.

The community choir and the youth choir began rehearsing weekly over the internet from March, through the time of lockdown and the measured lifting of regulations, to produce a virtual musical feast that premiered on the group’s Facebook page and Allnutt’s YouTube channel on 1 Aug.

“The concert features seven songs, created virtually during the lockdown and beyond,” said Allnutt. She added that it also features seven solos by “our talented young people”.

Governor Martyn Roper took the time to record an introduction video to the virtual event, and Allnutt said that they were lucky to “secure the efforts of Sean Bodden, Rob Tyler and Karl Nyssonnen to help create two of our virtual performances”.

The video is just under an hour long, and includes a variety of solo and group singers, mixed in with images and drawings.

“It would be wonderful if [people] could watch the concert and, if possible, like, share and comment on it,” Allnutt said. “Many hours of dedication, commitment, fun and passion went into creating this event, by everyone involved, and we value the opportunity to have as many people as possible coming together to celebrate our achievements.”

Viewers can watch the concert on YouTube or Facebook.