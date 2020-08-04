No new COVID-19 cases

Cayman continued its three-week run of all negative COVID-19 tests on Tuesday.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee reported that none of the additional 256 tests carried out since Monday have been positive.

Of the 30,657 total tests conducted in Cayman, 203 were COVID-19 positive. However, there are no current active cases. The last positive test was recorded 22 days ago.

European countries see slow increase

In Europe, the number of new positive cases is slowly growing again in a number of countries. The easing of local lockdown measures, relaxed social-distancing practices and holiday travel are believed to be the cause of the increase.

The World Health Organization said that young people going to nightclubs and beaches have led to a rise in coronavirus cases. An analysis by the WHO of 6 million infections between 24 Feb. and 12 July found that the share of infected in the 15-to-24 age bracket climbed from 4.5% to 15%.

A spike in cases in Malta, Cyprus, San Marino, Gibraltar and Monaco meant that Ireland removed these countries from its list of states deemed safe for non-essential travel.

At the same time, Ireland has cancelled plans to reopen pubs and put further plans to ease lockdown measures on hold. The Irish government also announced that face coverings will be mandatory in shops and shopping centres from 10 Aug.

Denmark’s state epidemiologist, meanwhile, has advised against a further easing of the country’s lockdown, after the daily number of new positive cases increased in the past two weeks.

The Danish parliament is set to debate the fourth phase of reopening, including nightclubs, this month.