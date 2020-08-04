New deputy director of public prosecutions appointed

Criminal prosecutor Candia James-Malcolm has been named the new deputy director of public prosecutions.

James-Malcolm has been in the position in an acting role since she took over from Patrick Moran in 2019 after he was appointed acting director of public prosecutions.

The Office of Director of Public Prosecutions announced the appointment on Tuesday.

James-Malcolm’s legal career spans nearly 20 years and across three jurisdictions, according to biographical details issued by the DPP office. She graduated with a Bachelor of Laws from the London School of Economics and Political Science in 2000 and went on to pursue the Bar Vocational Course at the Inns of Court School of Law.

In 2001, she was admitted to the Bar of England and Wales and is a member of the Honourable Society of Lincoln’s Inn.

She returned to her native Trinidad and Tobago in 2002, where she was admitted to the Bar and joined the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. In 2008, she became a legal adviser to an intelligence agency in the Ministry of National Security.

In 2009, she moved to Cayman, where she worked as a Crown counsel in the Attorney-General’s Chambers. She was promoted to senior Crown counsel in January 2017. In July of the following year, she became assistant director of public prosecutions, and director of the Justice Protection Administrative Centre.

A statement released on behalf of the DPP’s office reads in part, “Ms James-Malcolm has 18 years’ experience as a prosecutor and a civil servant and is a permanent resident of the Cayman Islands.

“She prosecutes a wide range of serious and complex matters in the Summary Court, Grand Court and the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal, with a particular emphasis on serious and organised crime, offences involving violence and firearms, and sexual offences.”