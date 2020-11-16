CMR’s Hill pleads guilty to disorderly conduct

Cayman Marl Road administrator Sandra Teresa Hill earlier this month pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct charge stemming from a series of interactions between Hill and West Bay resident Wilson Mendoza.

Mendoza has been locked in a long-standing land dispute with adjacent property owner and former government minister, Mike Adam.

According to court documents, Hill attended a Lisa Lane address in West Bay, and “threateningly did use abusive or calumnious language accompanied by such behaviour to persons publicly such as would tend to provoke a breach of the peace”. The incident happened in July 2019.

The dispute centres on access to an easement which runs through a property owned by Mendoza but had been previously used by Adam to access his home. Hill was part of a group of people who attended the property to protest against Mendoza’s decision to restrict access to the easement.

During an initial court appearance before Magistrate Valdis Foldats, in August, Hill entered a not-guilty plea to the disorderly conduct charge. However, on 2 Nov., Hill changed her plea to guilty.

Sentencing proceedings in this matter have been delayed until Hill has been sentenced for an unrelated case involving businessman Matthew Leslie. That matter is currently before the Grand Court. Hill was found guilty in those proceedings following a judge only trial, and is to be sentenced.

DPP drops charges

In an unrelated matter, the Office of the Department of Public Prosecutions dropped assaults charges against Hill.

“The Crown will not be filing an indictment in this matter,” said senior Crown counsel Nicole Petit while speaking via video link on Friday, 13 Nov.

Hill, 47, was charged in August with one count of causing harassment, alarm or distress, and another count of using the ICT (Information and Communications Technology ) network to abuse, annoy or harass.

The charges stemmed from a series of allegations that were made by Hill about the health status of the complainant, Eddra Forbes-Dilbert. Those allegations were made in a series of posts and a video blog that was uploaded to Hill’s CMR website and its associated social media pages.

When addressing Justice Roger Chapple, who also appeared via video link, Petit did not offer any reasons why the Crown had decided against pursuing the charges.

Hill had been excused from attending the proceedings, and was not at court on Friday.