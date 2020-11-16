JTC enters FTSE 250 index

London Stock Exchange-listed JTC has been promoted from the FTSE SmallCap Index to the FTSE 250 Index as of Monday, 16 Nov., due to the continued growth and performance of the business since its initial public offering in 2018.

The company, which is headquartered in Jersey and has an office in Cayman, listed on the Main Market of the LSE in March 2018.

In its latest interim results, for the first six months of 2020, JTC reported revenue growth of 15.2% compared to the same period in 2019 and an EBITDA margin of 31.0%. In a press release, JTC said its strategy combines organic growth of the core business, up 10.1% for the first half of 2020, with “highly disciplined inorganic growth” in a sector that is consolidating at a global level.

CEO Nigel Le Quesne said, “At JTC every single employee is a direct owner of the business and we believe that it is our shared ownership culture that differentiates our performance over the long-term.”