Bank launches kindness campaign

Royal Bank of Canada has launched Caribbean Acts of Kindness – a campaign designed to highlight everyday efforts to help individuals and communities navigate through the coronavirus pandemic.

“History shows us that quite often, the darkest times can often bring out the best in people,” said Rob Johnston, head of Caribbean banking, Royal Bank of Canada, said in a press release.

“Over the past eight months, every single one of us – and everyone we know – has experienced a tremendous amount of change, uncertainty, and disruption as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

He added, “However, through these difficult times, there have been pockets of light in the form of compassionate gestures, community involvement, and genuine acts of goodwill.

“Times like these often cause us to better notice the everyday acts of humanity that can bring a smile to our faces and brighten up our days,” Johnston added. “We want to share those stories.”

The Caribbean Acts of Kindness campaign, which runs until 13 Dec., will highlight the random acts of kindness performed by members of the public and RBC employees who have helped individuals and communities over the past eight months, the release said.

As part of the campaign, RBC will place story highlights in local papers, share stories through social media, sponsor call-in radio segments for members of the public to share their stories, and recognise individuals with ‘Surprise and Delight Awards’ – with donations being made to their respective charities.

Individuals can visit RBC’s Facebook page to share their stories and read about others on the RBC website.