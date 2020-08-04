Nearly 1,000 pounds of ganja seized, 2 men arrested

Police seized 950 pounds of ganja and arrested two men after stopping a vehicle towing a boat behind it in George Town over the weekend.

According to the RCIPS, around 10pm on Saturday night, using emergency lights and sirens, police stopped the vehicle that was travelling with a trailered boat attached.

Police said the boat appeared to have been retrieved from a launching ramp on North Church Street in George Town.

The vehicle did not stop initially, but eventually came to a halt at a residence in the Rockhole area, the RCIPS said.

When officers searched the vehicle and the boat, they found a large quantity of packages containing ganja.

The packages weighed approximately 950 pounds, police said.

A 38-year-old George Town man and a 40-year-old Bodden Town man were arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences.

They were both charged subsequently with being concerned in the importation of ganja and possession of ganja with the intent to supply.

They appeared in court Tuesday and were remanded in custody.