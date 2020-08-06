Word of the Week

Not only do Caymanians have a distinct dialect, with accents varying from district to district, but they also have many unique words, pronunciations and phrases.

Handy guides to shed light on these colloquialisms are ‘The Cayman Islands Dictionary’ and ‘Caymanian Expressions’ by Kevin Goring.

Diddn’ Did (did’in did) Verb – 1. Did not do. 2. Neglected to perform a particular activity. 3. An alibi. E.g. “When da judge acks Ol’ Fred if he had teef chickins outta Pastor Roy yaad, he say, ‘na yah honour, I didd’n did it.’”