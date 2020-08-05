All latest 243 COVID results negative

Of the 243 COVID-19 tests carried out since Tuesday, all have returned negative results, Chief Medical officer Dr. John Lee reported this afternoon.

This is the 23rd consecutive day of no new cases.

As of today (5 Aug.), 30,900 COVID-19 PCR tests have been conducted. There have been 203 positive results, including one death from coronavirus, with the remaining 202 cases fully recovered.

There are currently no active cases on the islands.

Cayman’s borders will remain closed until 1 Sept., at which point a phased reopening will begin with repatriation and charter flights being allowed to bring in passengers. Commercial flights will still not be allowed.

Cayman officials have said they are monitoring how other countries have been handling their reopening. This week, Honduras announced that it will reopen its airports to domestic and international flights in mid-August.

The Bahamas reopened its borders last month, but a surge in new cases led Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis to announce Monday that he was putting his country back into strict lockdown. While international travel is still open, tourism ministry officials are recommending that only those on essential trips should enter the islands, and inbound passengers are required to provide a negative test prior to arrival, quarantine for 14 days and put a contact-tracing app on their smartphones.

Worldwide there have been 18.6 million people infected with the virus.