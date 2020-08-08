North Side man dies in early morning accident

Updated:

The victim is Gonzalo McLaughlin.

[Original story]

An early morning crash claimed the life of a 39-year-old North Side man today (8 Aug.).

Police say the single-car accident occurred shortly after 4:30am along Bodden Town Road in the vicinity of Longfellow Circle, Bodden Town.

“Police and other emergency services were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communications Centre to a report of a single vehicle collision involving a white Subaru [Sambar],” said a spokesperson for the RCIPS.

Police say the man was trapped in the vehicle following the impact.

“He was extricated from the vehicle by the Cayman Islands Fire Service and transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital by Emergency Medical Services, where he was pronounced dead by the attending doctor,” the spokesperson said.

The police have not released the identity of the deceased man.

The crash is being investigated by RCIPS Traffic and Roads Policing Unit, and anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call 649-6254 during regular business hours.