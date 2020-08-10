RCIPS investigates Facebook page showing girls in provocative poses

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service confirms it is investigating a Facebook page with photos of girls in provocative poses listed as being based out of Cayman Brac, according to a police spokesperson.

The page contains images of scantily clad, prepubescent children in provocative poses. One of the photos contains the phrase, “Sacred Sex Bible”. The Cayman Compass became aware of the images after being tagged on social media by outraged members of the public wishing to draw attention to the posts.

A RCIPS spokesperson, in an emailed response to the Compass, has confirmed the page does not originate from the Cayman Islands.

“Our investigations indicate that the page content and administrator(s) of the page are not operating from the Cayman Islands,” said the spokesperson. “The Cayman Islands Government Chief Information Security Officer in collaboration with the RCIPS Digital Forensic Hub investigation team are in contact with Facebook and overseas law enforcement via Interpol to investigate the origins of the posts and content.”

While police work on tracking down the page, and its operators, officers are urging the public not to share, or send the pictures to the wider public.

“The sharing of any indecent or distressing images may be considered an offense,” said the police spokesperson. “If you come across an inappropriate image(s) on social media, you are being asked to report the image to the social media site as well as to RCIPS for investigation.”

To report an indecent image, or a case of suspected child pornography, click here.