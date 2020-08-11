Government schools release key dates for start of school year

The Department of Education Services has released a schedule of key dates and important activities for the upcoming start of the new academic year.

These dates mark key activities, such as when each school will reopen for new students and regularly enrolled students, when Year 11 and 12 students will receive their final exam results, and the orientation days for all new and transfer students. These dates are relevant to all government primary and secondary schools on all three islands.

Orientation Days are scheduled to provide new students and their parents with essential information for successful integration into the new learning environment. Parents are required to accompany their children to Orientation Day, which is mandatory to attend by any student entering a government school for the very first time.

2020 School Reopening Dates

Date Activity Details 26 Aug Classes begin on-site and online All Nursery, Reception, Years 1, 2, 6, 7, 10 and 11 report to school for on-site lessons. Students in Years 3, 4, 5, 8 and 9 will resume online lessons. All Creek and Spot Bay Primary students report to school for on-site lessons. 26 Aug Classes begin on-site and online Cayman Brac – Layman E. Scott Snr. High School students in Years 7, 10, 11 and 12 will begin on-site classes; Years 8 and 9 will resume online classes. 26 Aug Classes begin on-site Grand Cayman – Lighthouse School (all students). 31 Aug Classes begin onsite and online Grand Cayman – John Gray High School, Clifton Hunter High School and Cayman Islands Further Education Centre Years 7, 10, 11 and 12 report to school for on-site lessons. Students in Years 8 and 9 will resume online lessons. 9 Sept Online students move to onsite lessons Students moving into Years 3, 4, 5, 8 and 9 will return to school for in-person lessons.

The orientation sessions, with the exception of Lighthouse School, will take place on-site on 25 Aug. Year 8 and 9 students will attend orientation sessions online on 25-27 Aug. and their in-person classes will resume on 9 Sept. Creek and Spot Bay Primary School is on split sites and all students will return to school on 26 Aug.

2020 New Student Orientation Time Schedules

Primary Schools

Date Time School Details 25 Aug 8:30-11am Theoline L. McCoy Primary All NEW primary school students must report on Orientation Day. Parents/guardians must attend. Schools will communicate the online orientation times for Years 3, 4 and 5. 9:00-10:30am Creek and Spot Bay Primary 8:30am to 12pm East End Primary 9-10am Edna M. Moyle Primary 9-10:30am George Town Primary 12-2pm George Town Primary (All Year 6 students). 10:30am-12pm Little Cayman Education Services 9-11am Prospect Primary 9am-12pm Red Bay Primary 8:30-10:30am Savannah Primary 9-11am Sir. John A. Cumber Primary 11am-12pm West End Primary

The Lighthouse School

Date Time Activity Details 24 & 25 Aug 9am-12pm Online orientation for primary students (Years 1-6) Orientation for students already on the register via Zoom. Notification will be sent from the school directly to parents. 25 Aug 9am-12pm Online orientation for secondary students (Years 7-12) Orientation for students already on the register via Zoom. Notification will be sent from the school directly to parents. 25 Aug 9an-12pm Onsite orientation for all new students Orientation meeting at LHS. Parents/Guardians to accompany their children. 26 Aug 8am School reopens For all current/previously enrolled and new students

John Gray High School and Clifton Hunter High School

Date Time Activity Details 25 Aug 8-11am Orientation for new and transfer students Only new transfer students and not Year 7 students 26 Aug 8am–2:50pm Year 7 orientation on campus Year 8 orientation online On-site orientation for parents and students led by deputy principals and academy senior leaders Orientation via Microsoft Teams 27 Aug 8am-2:50pm Year 9 students orientation online Year 10 students orientation on campus Orientation via Microsoft Teams On-site orientation led by deputy principals and academy senior leaders 28 Aug 8am-2:50pm Year 11 students orientation on campus On-site orientation led by deputy principals and academy senior leaders 31 Aug 8am-2:50pm Years 7, 10 and 11 resume lessons on campus Years 8 and 9 resume lessons online. First full day of classes for Years 7, 10 and 11 Online lessons via Microsoft Teams 9 Sept 8am-2:50pm Full resumption of lessons on campus for all years. Years 8 and 9 students resume on campus. All students attend lesson on-site

Important* JGHS students being dropped off by bus or car must report to the gymnasium entrance and NOT the main school entrance until further notice.

Layman E. Scott Sr. High School

Date Time Activity Details 24 Aug 9-10am Orientation for Year 7 students Parents and Year 7 students attend orientation session with SMT and homeroom tutors 24 Aug 10–11:30am Orientation for UCCI Dual Entry and Vocational Studies students SMT meets with students enrolled in the Dual Entry programme and those re-sitting subjects (for course selection and registration) 25 Aug 10am-12pm Orientation for new/transfer students Orientation session with SMT for all new/transfer students 25 Aug 10am-12pm Online orientation Years 8 & 9 Orientation via Microsoft Teams 26 Aug 8am Distance learning at home begins for students in Year 8 and 9 Live lessons via Microsoft Teams 26 Aug 8am School reopens for Years 7, 10, 11 and Year 12 (Vocational Studies students) 31 Aug 8am Classes begin for UCCI Dual Entry students First day of classes for UCCI Dual Entry students 9 Sept 8am School reopens for students in Years 8 and 9 First day in the physical classroom

Cayman Islands Further Education Centre

Date Time Activity Details 26 Aug 8:30am Class introduction for Year 12 students Students will come in based on the letter of their last name for consultation and guidance on choosing courses. 8:30–10:30am A-D 12–2pm E-H 27 Aug 8:30am Class introduction for Year 12 students 8:30–10:30 I-L 12–2pm M-P

28 Aug 8:30am Class introduction for Year 12 students 8:30–10:30am Q-T 12-2pm –U-Z

31 Aug 8am Classes start for students.

Release of External Exam Results (electronically)

Dates Year group Exam Boards 27 Aug Year 12 UK Boards (Cambridge, BTEC) 25 Sept Year 12 CXC External Examinations 25 Sept Year 11 CXC External Examinations

The complete 2020/2021 academic school calendar can be accessed on the DES website at schools.edu.ky.