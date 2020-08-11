Government schools release key dates for start of school year

The Department of Education Services has released a schedule of key dates and important activities for the upcoming start of the new academic year.
These dates mark key activities, such as when each school will reopen for new students and regularly enrolled students, when Year 11 and 12 students will receive their final exam results, and the orientation days for all new and transfer students. These dates are relevant to all government primary and secondary schools on all three islands.
Orientation Days are scheduled to provide new students and their parents with essential information for successful integration into the new learning environment. Parents are required to accompany their children to Orientation Day, which is mandatory to attend by any student entering a government school for the very first time.
2020 School Reopening Dates
|Date
|Activity
|Details
|26 Aug
|Classes begin on-site and online
|All Nursery, Reception, Years 1, 2, 6, 7, 10 and 11 report to school for on-site lessons. Students in Years 3, 4, 5, 8 and 9 will resume online lessons. All Creek and Spot Bay Primary students report to school for on-site lessons.
|26 Aug
|Classes begin on-site and online
|Cayman Brac – Layman E. Scott Snr. High School students in Years 7, 10, 11 and 12 will begin on-site classes; Years 8 and 9 will resume online classes.
|26 Aug
|Classes begin on-site
|Grand Cayman – Lighthouse School (all students).
|31 Aug
|Classes begin onsite and online
|Grand Cayman – John Gray High School, Clifton Hunter High School and Cayman Islands Further Education Centre
Years 7, 10, 11 and 12 report to school for on-site lessons. Students in Years 8 and 9 will resume online lessons.
|9 Sept
|Online students move to onsite lessons
|Students moving into Years 3, 4, 5, 8 and 9 will return to school for in-person lessons.
The orientation sessions, with the exception of Lighthouse School, will take place on-site on 25 Aug. Year 8 and 9 students will attend orientation sessions online on 25-27 Aug. and their in-person classes will resume on 9 Sept. Creek and Spot Bay Primary School is on split sites and all students will return to school on 26 Aug.
2020 New Student Orientation Time Schedules
Primary Schools
|Date
|Time
|School
|Details
|
25 Aug
|8:30-11am
|Theoline L. McCoy Primary
|
All NEW primary school students must report on Orientation Day. Parents/guardians must attend.
Schools will communicate the online orientation times for Years 3, 4 and 5.
|9:00-10:30am
|Creek and Spot Bay Primary
|8:30am to 12pm
|East End Primary
|9-10am
|Edna M. Moyle Primary
|9-10:30am
|George Town Primary
|12-2pm
|George Town Primary (All Year 6 students).
|10:30am-12pm
|Little Cayman Education Services
|9-11am
|Prospect Primary
|9am-12pm
|Red Bay Primary
|8:30-10:30am
|Savannah Primary
|9-11am
|Sir. John A. Cumber Primary
|11am-12pm
|West End Primary
The Lighthouse School
|Date
|Time
|Activity
|Details
|24 & 25 Aug
|9am-12pm
|Online orientation for primary students (Years 1-6)
|Orientation for students already on the register via Zoom.
Notification will be sent from the school directly to parents.
|25 Aug
|9am-12pm
|Online orientation for secondary students (Years 7-12)
|Orientation for students already on the register via Zoom.
Notification will be sent from the school directly to parents.
|25 Aug
|9an-12pm
|Onsite orientation for all new students
|Orientation meeting at LHS. Parents/Guardians to accompany their children.
|26 Aug
|8am
|School reopens
|For all current/previously enrolled and new students
John Gray High School and Clifton Hunter High School
|Date
|Time
|Activity
|Details
|25 Aug
|8-11am
|Orientation for new and transfer students
|Only new transfer students and not Year 7 students
|26 Aug
|8am–2:50pm
|Year 7 orientation on campus
Year 8 orientation online
|On-site orientation for parents and students led by deputy principals and academy senior leaders
Orientation via Microsoft Teams
|27 Aug
|8am-2:50pm
|Year 9 students orientation online
Year 10 students orientation on campus
|Orientation via Microsoft Teams
On-site orientation led by deputy principals and academy senior leaders
|28 Aug
|8am-2:50pm
|Year 11 students orientation on campus
|On-site orientation led by deputy principals and academy senior leaders
|31 Aug
|8am-2:50pm
|Years 7, 10 and 11 resume lessons on campus
Years 8 and 9 resume lessons online.
|First full day of classes for Years 7, 10 and 11
Online lessons via Microsoft Teams
|9 Sept
|8am-2:50pm
|Full resumption of lessons on campus for all years.
Years 8 and 9 students resume on campus.
|All students attend lesson on-site
Important* JGHS students being dropped off by bus or car must report to the gymnasium entrance and NOT the main school entrance until further notice.
Layman E. Scott Sr. High School
|Date
|Time
|Activity
|Details
|24 Aug
|9-10am
|Orientation for Year 7 students
|Parents and Year 7 students attend orientation session with SMT and homeroom tutors
|24 Aug
|10–11:30am
|Orientation for UCCI Dual Entry and Vocational Studies students
|SMT meets with students enrolled in the Dual Entry programme and those re-sitting subjects (for course selection and registration)
|25 Aug
|10am-12pm
|Orientation for new/transfer students
|Orientation session with SMT for all new/transfer students
|25 Aug
|10am-12pm
|Online orientation Years 8 & 9
|Orientation via Microsoft Teams
|26 Aug
|8am
|Distance learning at home begins for students in Year 8 and 9
|Live lessons via Microsoft Teams
|26 Aug
|8am
|School reopens for Years 7, 10, 11 and Year 12 (Vocational Studies students)
|31 Aug
|8am
|Classes begin for UCCI Dual Entry students
|First day of classes for UCCI Dual Entry students
|
9 Sept
|
8am
|School reopens for students in Years 8 and 9
|First day in the physical classroom
Cayman Islands Further Education Centre
|Date
|Time
|Activity
|Details
|26 Aug
|8:30am
|Class introduction for Year 12 students
|Students will come in based on the letter of their last name for consultation and guidance on choosing courses.
8:30–10:30am A-D
12–2pm E-H
|27 Aug
|8:30am
|Class introduction for Year 12 students
|8:30–10:30 I-L
12–2pm M-P
28 Aug
|8:30am
|Class introduction for Year 12 students
|8:30–10:30am Q-T
12-2pm –U-Z
31 Aug
|8am
|Classes start for students.
Release of External Exam Results (electronically)
|Dates
|Year group
|Exam Boards
|27 Aug
|Year 12
|UK Boards (Cambridge, BTEC)
|25 Sept
|Year 12
|CXC External Examinations
|25 Sept
|Year 11
|CXC External Examinations
The complete 2020/2021 academic school calendar can be accessed on the DES website at schools.edu.ky.
