Government schools release key dates for start of school year

The Department of Education Services has released a schedule of key dates and important activities for the upcoming start of the new academic year.

These dates mark key activities, such as when each school will reopen for new students and regularly enrolled students, when Year 11 and 12 students will receive their final exam results, and the orientation days for all new and transfer students. These dates are relevant to all government primary and secondary schools on all three islands.

Orientation Days are scheduled to provide new students and their parents with essential information for successful integration into the new learning environment. Parents are required to accompany their children to Orientation Day, which is mandatory to attend by any student entering a government school for the very first time.

2020 School Reopening Dates

DateActivityDetails
26 Aug Classes begin on-site and onlineAll Nursery, Reception, Years 1, 2, 6, 7, 10 and 11 report to school for on-site lessons. Students in Years 3, 4, 5, 8 and 9 will resume online lessons. All Creek and Spot Bay Primary students report to school for on-site lessons.
26 Aug Classes begin on-site and onlineCayman Brac – Layman E. Scott Snr. High School students in Years 7, 10, 11 and 12 will begin on-site classes; Years 8 and 9 will resume online classes.
26 Aug Classes begin on-siteGrand Cayman – Lighthouse School (all students).
31 Aug Classes begin onsite and onlineGrand Cayman – John Gray High School, Clifton Hunter High School and Cayman Islands Further Education Centre

Years 7, 10, 11 and 12 report to school for on-site lessons. Students in Years 8 and 9 will resume online lessons.

9 SeptOnline students move to onsite lessonsStudents moving into Years 3, 4, 5, 8 and 9 will return to school for in-person lessons.

 

The orientation sessions, with the exception of Lighthouse School, will take place on-site on 25 Aug. Year 8 and 9 students will attend orientation sessions online on 25-27 Aug. and their in-person classes will resume on 9 Sept. Creek and Spot Bay Primary School is on split sites and all students will return to school on 26 Aug.

2020 New Student Orientation Time Schedules

Primary Schools

Date TimeSchoolDetails
 

25 Aug

8:30-11amTheoline L. McCoy Primary 

All NEW primary school students must report on Orientation Day. Parents/guardians must attend.

 

 

Schools will communicate the online orientation times for Years 3, 4 and 5.

 

 

9:00-10:30amCreek and Spot Bay Primary
8:30am to 12pmEast End Primary
9-10amEdna M. Moyle Primary
9-10:30amGeorge Town Primary
12-2pmGeorge Town Primary (All Year 6 students).
10:30am-12pmLittle Cayman Education Services
9-11amProspect Primary
9am-12pmRed Bay Primary
8:30-10:30amSavannah Primary
9-11amSir. John A. Cumber Primary
11am-12pmWest End Primary

 

The Lighthouse School

DateTimeActivityDetails
24 & 25 Aug 9am-12pmOnline orientation for primary students (Years 1-6)Orientation for students already on the register via Zoom.

Notification will be sent from the school directly to parents.

25 Aug9am-12pmOnline orientation for secondary students (Years 7-12)Orientation for students already on the register via Zoom.

Notification will be sent from the school directly to parents.

25 Aug9an-12pmOnsite orientation for all new studentsOrientation meeting at LHS. Parents/Guardians to accompany their children.
26 Aug8amSchool reopensFor all current/previously enrolled and new students

 

John Gray High School and Clifton Hunter High School 

DateTimeActivityDetails
25 Aug 8-11amOrientation for new and transfer studentsOnly new transfer students and not Year 7 students
26 Aug8am–2:50pmYear 7 orientation on campus

 

 

Year 8 orientation online

On-site orientation for parents and students led by deputy principals and academy senior leaders

Orientation via Microsoft Teams

27 Aug8am-2:50pmYear 9 students orientation online

Year 10 students orientation on campus

Orientation via Microsoft Teams

On-site orientation led by deputy principals and academy senior leaders

28 Aug8am-2:50pmYear 11 students orientation on campusOn-site orientation led by deputy principals and academy senior leaders
31 Aug8am-2:50pmYears 7, 10 and 11 resume lessons on campus

Years 8 and 9 resume lessons online.

First full day of classes for Years 7, 10 and 11

Online lessons via Microsoft Teams

9 Sept8am-2:50pmFull resumption of lessons on campus for all years.

Years 8 and 9 students resume on campus.

All students attend lesson on-site

Important* JGHS students being dropped off by bus or car must report to the gymnasium entrance and NOT the main school entrance until further notice.

Layman E. Scott Sr. High School 

Date TimeActivityDetails
24 Aug9-10amOrientation for Year 7 studentsParents and Year 7 students attend orientation session with SMT and homeroom tutors
24 Aug10–11:30amOrientation for UCCI Dual Entry and Vocational Studies studentsSMT meets with students enrolled in the Dual Entry programme and those re-sitting subjects (for course selection and registration)
25 Aug10am-12pmOrientation for new/transfer studentsOrientation session with SMT for all new/transfer students
25 Aug10am-12pmOnline orientation Years 8 & 9Orientation via Microsoft Teams
26 Aug8amDistance learning at home begins for students in Year 8 and 9Live lessons via Microsoft Teams
26 Aug8amSchool reopens for Years 7, 10, 11 and Year 12 (Vocational Studies students)
31 Aug8amClasses begin for UCCI Dual Entry studentsFirst day of classes for UCCI Dual Entry students

 

 

9 Sept

 

8am

School reopens for students in Years 8 and 9First day in the physical classroom

 

Cayman Islands Further Education Centre

DateTimeActivityDetails
26 Aug8:30amClass introduction for Year 12 studentsStudents will come in based on the letter of their last name for consultation and guidance on choosing courses.

8:30–10:30am A-D

12–2pm E-H

 27 Aug 8:30amClass introduction for Year 12 students8:30–10:30 I-L

12–2pm M-P


28 Aug		8:30amClass introduction for Year 12 students8:30–10:30am Q-T

12-2pm –U-Z


31 Aug		8amClasses start for students.
 

 

Release of External Exam Results (electronically)

DatesYear groupExam Boards
27 AugYear 12UK Boards (Cambridge, BTEC)
25 SeptYear 12CXC External Examinations
25 SeptYear 11CXC External Examinations

 

The complete 2020/2021 academic school calendar can be accessed on the DES website at schools.edu.ky.

