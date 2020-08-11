Cayman continues COVID-free streak

The Cayman Islands has now gone 29 days without confirming a new positive COVID-19 case.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee reported 128 negative test results and zero positive results for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. A total of 31,881 tests have been carried out in the islands to date, with 203 positive cases confirmed.

One of those individuals died – a visitor from the Costa Luminosa cruise ship who was Cayman’s first confirmed COVID-19 case. All other positive cases have now recovered.

The last two positive results in the Cayman Islands were reported on 13 July and there have been no active cases since 24 July.