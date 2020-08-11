Cayman must ensure water safety for all

I noted your article, ‘Cayman falls short of pool safety standards’. As the Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association, we applaud the Cayman Islands for adopting the International Swimming Pool and Spa Code safety standards and urge our government and the Department of Environmental Health to implement it in its entirety.

We caution, however, that even with the full scope of the international code implemented, the focus must still be on waterproofing all residents of the Cayman Islands. In our minds there are three things which need to happen:

1. Fully implement the International Swimming Pool and Spa Code.

2. Expand the concept of water safety to include the beautiful Caribbean Sea which surrounds our country. We are unable to put up a protective fence along our shores so while fully implementing the International Swimming Pool and Spa Code is an important step to take, so too is ensuring that all of our residents can swim.

3. Require certified lifeguards be on duty at pools and public beaches during peak hours, certain other hours and as needed for events.

We thank you for the opportunity to express our views and stand ready to collaborate with the government and to support their efforts to make all water-based activities safe and fun for all.

Michael Lockwood

President, CIASA