Comparing domestic-partnership debate to Nazis ‘disgusting’

I write to you in response to a 12 Aug. article, ‘Raznovich: Same-sex rights not open for political points’, that was to be credited or, should I say, discredited to a Mr. Raznovich. I have been following the civil partnerships debate with interest; it is very much a difference of two worlds. In Dubai, for argument, the new world meets the old world yet they exist in harmony. I will keep my view out of any debate.

This article was absolutely disgusting and is at the gutter level. In the UK, his views would have had Mr. Raznovich reprimanded or arrested.

You cannot compare the civil partnership debate with that of the Nazis, who murdered, tortured and gassed in the concentration camps such as Auschwitz innocent children, ladies and men. In Cayman, you have free speech but not at any cost. I would suggest an immediate apology to the millions of people around the world that he has insulted. Shame on you. Please do not bring Cayman down to your level.

Keith Myers