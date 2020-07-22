Human Rights Commission: ‘Dignity and respect’ key in same-sex debate

The Cayman Islands Human Rights Commission made an appeal to Caymankind on Wednesday, reminding residents “to treat everyone with courtesy, dignity and respect” as debate on the Domestic Partnership Bill, 2020 nears in the Legislative Assembly.

A press statement expressed hope that the bill would overcome “divisiveness and intolerance” to address a legislative inequality.

“For some persons the ethos behind the Domestic Partnership Bill is emotive. The principle that there is an inherent dignity and worth of all persons underpins the foundation of human rights in general and the Cayman Islands Bill of Rights,” the statement reads.

“In the spirit and promotion of democracy, the Human Rights Commission would like to take this opportunity to state that the Domestic Partnership Bill seeks to address, and we hope that after the consultation period it will address, the current inequality within the Cayman Islands legislative framework.”

Debate on the bill is scheduled to begin Monday, 27 July in the Legislative Assembly.