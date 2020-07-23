750 pounds of ganja seized on West Bay beach

Royal Cayman Islands Police Service patrol officers recovered 750 of ganja on a beach on Conch Point Road in West Bay on Wednesday.
The police officers found 30 packages of the drugs on the beach, according to a press release from the RCIPS.
Police said investigations into the origin of the packages are ongoing.
