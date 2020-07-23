Fake Compass email circulating

An email falsely purporting to come from the Cayman Compass regarding a second phase of COVID-19 lockdown is being circulated.
The Compass wishes to let the public know that the information contained in the email is false, and the email does not originate with the newspaper.
Anyone who receives the email, which carries the Cayman Compass logo, is advised not to open it.
The Compass has reported the matter to the RCIPS Financial Crime Unit.
If you value our service, if you have turned to us in the past few days or weeks for verified, factual updates, if you have watched our live streaming of press conferences or sent an article to a friend... please consider a donation. Quality local journalism was at risk before the coronavirus crisis. It is now deeply threatened. Even a small amount can go a long way to sustaining our mission of informing the public. We need our readers’ financial support now more than ever.