Fake Compass email circulating

An email falsely purporting to come from the Cayman Compass regarding a second phase of COVID-19 lockdown is being circulated.

The Compass wishes to let the public know that the information contained in the email is false, and the email does not originate with the newspaper.

Anyone who receives the email, which carries the Cayman Compass logo, is advised not to open it.

The Compass has reported the matter to the RCIPS Financial Crime Unit.