Podcast: A Conversation With Joshua O’Garro

Caymanian Josh O’Garro recently gave a verbal commitment to play college basketball at the University of Oklahoma. It would make him the first Caymanian ever to play basketball at the NCAA Division I level.
He joins Cayman Compass Editor-in-Chief Kevin Morales to talk about his journey.
Watch the original live broadcast of the interview here: https://www.facebook.com/237869980023/videos/2717418921863200
