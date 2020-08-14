Podcast: A Conversation With Joshua O’Garro

Caymanian Josh O’Garro recently gave a verbal commitment to play college basketball at the University of Oklahoma. It would make him the first Caymanian ever to play basketball at the NCAA Division I level.

He joins Cayman Compass Editor-in-Chief Kevin Morales to talk about his journey.

Watch the original live broadcast of the interview here: https://www.facebook.com/237869980023/videos/2717418921863200