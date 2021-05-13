O’Garro transferring to San Jose State

Caymanian Joshua O’Garro has committed to play basketball at San Jose State University, the northern California school announced this week.

“I feel excited,” O’Garro told the Cayman Compass. “I feel great and I feel like the Lord has really blessed me with this opportunity, and everything happens for a reason.”

After 10 months as a freshman at the University of Oklahoma, playing in major tournaments like NCAA March Madness, O’Garro’s name was entered into the transfer portal during the off-season at his request.

“What basically happened… the old coach retired and they hired a new coach and that coach brought in all of his staff,” he said. “They didn’t really recruit me, that’s why I asked to be in the transfer portal, because I’d rather be celebrated, rather than tolerated.”

The 21-year-old made history last year by becoming the first Caymanian to play basketball in NCAA Division I, and will now continue his athletic career at the same level, but wearing a new jersey.

“San Jose State is a great school and I already have a relationship with some of the coaches and the coaching staff,” said O’Garro. “They were trying to recruit me in high school, so I already kind of know them and they just want the best for me.”

He added, “My ultimate goal is to get to the NBA and I really believe I am going to get there through this school, because they are going to help me in every aspect of life,” he said. “I just want to become an elite basketball player, not just for Cayman but the whole world.”

The 6’5” guard is expected to join the Spartans this summer.