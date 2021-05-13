SteppingStones Legal – The New Face of Legal Recruitment

Since 2019 SteppingStones has offered a dedicated legal recruitment service to the Cayman Islands and wider offshore legal community. Due to its overwhelming success and recognizing the unique needs of the legal profession, SteppingStones is excited to announce the launch of SteppingStones Legal, offering a bespoke service exclusively focused on the legal industry.

Led by barrister Charlotte Morrish, SteppingStones Legal provides a professional and tailored approach to legal recruitment, understanding that every client and candidate has a unique set of needs. Charlotte is a UK-qualified lawyer with over five years’ experience working as a barrister with 1 Crown Office Row Chambers. She joined SteppingStones in 2019 as the dedicated Legal Recruiter and has an extensive network in the legal industry and an in-depth understanding of the market.

“We provide a dedicated, professional and consultative recruitment service to our clients and candidates in the legal industry. Our on-Island market insight, industry knowledge and experience, and extensive database of candidates means we are uniquely placed to assist the legal profession with all their recruitment needs” said Charlotte Morrish, SteppingStones Legal.

“As a qualified and experienced lawyer, Charlotte is in the unique position to utilize her personal experiences, connections and in-depth understanding of the legal market. This allows her to provide a valuable, effective and tailored service to our legal clients and candidates.” said Milly Serpell, SteppingStones Managing Director. “We are extremely excited to elevate the Cayman Islands legal recruitment experience taking it to the next level for our clients and our candidates with SteppingStones Legal.”

To learn more about SteppingStones Legal please visit steppingstoneslegalreruitment.com or contact Charlotte Morrish directly on [email protected].