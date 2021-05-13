Cayman needs to pull people out of poverty

The 7 May paper had a very informative article by James Whittaker about the Needs Assessment Unit [‘NAU complaints log highlights frustration and desperation’].

The previous government did a very poor job improving the situation for the less fortunate among us.

Other countries have the same problem and we should find out what works to end poverty. Organisations like ACCION and the Grameen Bank offer a way out of poverty, mainly by a combination of micro lending and the right kind of support.

Please publish an article about the different ways to end poverty in the Cayman Islands.

Ruud van der Pluijm