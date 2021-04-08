University of Florida in Gainesville freshman Raegan Rutty qualified for the Senior Pan American Championships after an Olympic judge evaluated the Caymanian gymnast’s routines via video and found her eligible to compete at the event.

“I was really excited to find out that I had qualified to the Championships because I had been working really hard on putting routines and my skills together,” Rutty told the Compass. “I am excited to represent the Cayman Islands once again on the international stage and hopefully qualify to the Olympic Games.”

The championships will be held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in June, and will serve as the final qualifying event for the Olympic Games.

North Carolina A&T State University junior Rasheem Brown opened his outdoor season at the 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays with a new personal best in the 110-metre hurdles. Brown clocked in at 13.68 seconds, finishing in fourth place.

“I was happy but not satisfied,” Brown told the Compass. “Reason being, I ran [a] personal best… for a great season opener. I didn’t execute the way I wanted but I held my composure and finished fourth overall in a top-class field. [I am] looking forward to competing this weekend at the Aggie Invitational at my current university. My eyes are fixed on qualifying for the Olympics this summer.”

University of Oklahoma freshman Joshua O’Garro competed in his first March Madness basketball tournament. O’Garro took part in two matches before his team was knocked out of the tournament by Gonzaga University.

“March Madness for anybody is an extremely fun and rare experience for all who take part in it,” O’Garro told the Compass. “There was basketball everywhere, so inevitably it had to increase my game whether I liked it or not. In the end, it is an experience I will never forget, from the food to all the athletes around me.”

University of Northern Colorado freshman Alison Jackson competed at the International Swim Coaches Association Senior Cup, swimming a personal best of 2:11.06 in the 200-metre free. Jackson also placed 19th in both the 50- and 100- metre free with times of 27.50 and 59.08, respectively.

“Racing long course was pretty tough after a year and a half gap, and transitioning from short course yards to long course metres was challenging,” Jackson told the Compass. “I am thankful I had the opportunity to race at ISCA to see where I am, and am pretty sure I am not the only swimmer who felt that way.”