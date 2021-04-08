BREAKING: Family brought to shore after standoff between Cubans and law enforcement

A Cayman Islands Coast Guard vessel has brought an infant and, shortly thereafter, her parents to shore this evening, following a standoff that began earlier this week when a group being electronically monitored was brought on board the MV Bulk Freedom after their vessel was found in distress.

Earlier today, the baby’s mother reported the child was unwell with a fever.

Customs and Border Control officials reported at the weekend a group it was monitoring was “unaccounted for”. The standoff began once it was discovered that the group was on the ship 50 nautical miles west of Grand Cayman.

The group, made up predominantly of Cubans, have been saying they do not want to return to Grand Cayman.

