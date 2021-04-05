Cuban nationals ‘unaccounted for’

The Department of Public Safety Communications has confirmed that a number of Cuban nationals being monitored through wearable tracking technology have been “unaccounted for” since Sunday night.

According to a statement provided to the Compass by a Government Information Services spokesperson, the Cubans “are persons under the Department of Customs and Border Control’s (CBC’s) supervision and being monitored as part of the terms and conditions of their stay in these islands”.

The spokesperson also confirmed that the Cubans “are not prisoners”. While few details have been released, the statement said, “The current inquiry is in the early stages and CBC is expected to respond as appropriate.’

The Compass has requested additional information on the incident and is awaiting a response.

