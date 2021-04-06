Home Election Poll: How should Cayman reform health care coverage?ElectionPoll: How should Cayman reform health care coverage?By Staff - April 6, 2021Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email How should Cayman reform health care coverage?Current system of public coverage for civil servants and government, seafarers and the uninsured; private sector insured through employer coverageExpand CINICO coverage to provide basic healthcare for everyone with private insurance, with the option of additional policiesUniversal coverage for allCommentsThis field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Support local journalism. Subscribe to the all-access pass for the Cayman Compass.Subscribe nowRelated articlesMore from authorNewlands candidates face off in district debatesCrosstalk debate: Newlands candidates face offMixed views on top election issues in Red Bay, ProspectLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment This weekNewlands candidates face off in district debates April 6, 2021BREAKING: FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against CIFA April 6, 2021Crosstalk debate: Newlands candidates face off April 6, 2021