Updated: Cubans: ‘We do not want to go back to Cayman’

Update: At least one of the Cuban migrants on board the Panamanian ship has been transported to the shore at George Town Harbour.

The person, wearing a life vest, was transferred from the Bulk Freedom ship, which is moored off George Town, and brought to shore aboard a Port Authority boat.

The migrant, who reportedly was feeling unwell, was then placed in a white vehicle waiting at the George Town dock.

A number of boxes of supplies were put on board the Port Authority vessel which then returned to the ship. The migrants on board, via Facebook Live videos, had said they were in need of food and water.

Earlier story: Officers and vehicles from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, as well as a prison transport van, are waiting at the George Town Harbour dock for a group of Cuban migrants, who left Cayman over the weekend, to disembark from the Panamanian ship that picked them up as they drifted at sea.

A Cayman Islands Coast Guard vessel is currently alongside the Bulk Freedom cargo ship, and police and Customs and Border Control officers are aboard the bulk carrier. A Facebook Live video from the ship, posted by one of the migrants Javier Jouz Varona, shows police officers at the doorway of the recreation room in which the Cubans are gathered.

However, the Cubans are refusing to disembark and say they do not want to return to Cayman.

Javier Jouz Varona has been broadcasting live via Facebook from the ship since yesterday. In a message in Spanish, around 10am, he said, “We do not want to go back to the Cayman Islands. We do not want to talk to the government.

“We do not have food and water. We are hungry. One man has an injury on his leg and we are getting no medical attention for him.”

He added that he wanted the international media to “see what is happening in the Cayman Islands”.

The migrants were picked up by the passing ship after getting into difficulties on the boat in which they left Cayman.

On Sunday, Customs and Border Control discovered that the Cubans, who had been issued with monitoring bracelets, could not be located. The department was later notified that the Panamanian ship had picked up the Cubans from their drifting boat about 50 nautical miles west of Grand Cayman.

Once they disembark, the Cubans will be required to undergo COVID-19 testing and quarantine protocols.