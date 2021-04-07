11 test positive for COVID-19

Out of a batch of 1,004 tests, 11 travellers returned positive results for COVID-19, according to the chief medical officer’s report on Tuesday.

Dr. John Lee said the tests had been carried out since Thursday.

The 11 travellers will be required to continue their quarantine until they are considered recovered and return a negative test.

These results bring the total number of active cases in Cayman to 29, of which four are symptomatic but none have been hospitalised.

In addition, 51,854 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to date.

So far, 31,151 people, 48% of the estimated population of 65,000, have received at least one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, with 20,703, or about 32%, having completed the two-dose course.