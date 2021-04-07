Kyffin Simpson drove to a clean sweep after winning three races back-to-back at the FR Americas Championship held at Michelin Raceway Road in Atlanta, Georgia, over the weekend.

Simpson, 16, a Barbados citizen who resides in the Cayman Islands and had attended Cayman International School, now leads the series standings with 75 points.

“Three wins, wow,” Simpson told the Compass in an email. “[I am] so thankful to God for this weekend. From the very first lap of qualifying, the car felt great, and I had the confidence to push. Huge thanks again to Tim [Neff] and the TJ Speed team for all their hard work.”

In his final race on Sunday,4 April, a 26-lap sprint, Simpson trailed until the last three laps, where he eventually moved into first place, edging Jordan Missig at the finish by 1.5 seconds.

TJ Speed owner Tim Neff praised Simpson for his performance.

“What a great day for TJ Speed and a solid start to our FR Americas season,” Neff told the Compass. “All in all, this is a team effort and every guy wearing a TJ Speed shirt deserves some credit; Thank you all.”

Simpson is scheduled to continue his racing at the FR Americas Championship at Road America in May.