Health City opens Brac clinic

Health City Cayman Islands opened its new Cayman Brac clinic in Stake Bay last week.

According to a press release from Health City, the clinic will provide specialised and tertiary-type hospital services for initial assessments, outpatient follow ups and check-ups in the areas of cardiology, neurology, orthopaedics, pulmonology and psychiatry.

In February, Health City Cayman Islands and Dart announced plans to expand on the existing East End hospital services by build a $100 million hospital, specialising in cancer and neo-natal intensive care, in Camana Bay, and opening the satellite clinic on Cayman Brac.

Shomari Scott, Health City’s chief business officer, said at the opening ceremony on the Brac on 30 March, “In Cayman our challenge is not about having an undersupply of doctors, it is about getting doctors and health professionals to where they are needed – where people live and work, and without the added inconvenience and stress of travel.

“We’ve calculated that at least 50 trips per annum from the Brac will be prevented with the opening of this clinic. Those trips will be replaced with a more convenient, relaxed and seamless patient experience.”

The clinic will initially be open Saturdays with a rotation of visiting specialist doctors.

Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell said this past year had demonstrated the importance of having “close and convenient access to quality healthcare”.

“Having access to doctors from a world-class hospital such as Health City right here in Cayman Brac is an immense benefit to this community,” he added.

Dr. Binoy Chattuparambil, clinical director at Health City, said visits to doctors and healthcare appointments were often stressful enough without layering on top of that the logistics of travel arrangements.

“I have treated many people at our East End campus and have heard stories of early mornings, long days, delayed travel arrangements, stressful situations of rushing to make appointments on time, and people having to take whole days off work or worrying about childcare arrangements,” he said.

“Many of our Sister Island patients are elderly and age only amplifies the difficulties of travelling. The community of the Sister Islands deserve the very best in health services and this clinic will help deliver that.”