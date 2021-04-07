RE/MAX Cayman Islands was recently honoured as the #1 Global Top Office for Total Sales Volume in a Metro Market for 2020. RE/MAX Cayman Islands Sales Associates competed against over 41,000 international agents in over 110 countries to gain this distinction. RE/MAX Cayman Islands is one of the few offices within the RE/MAX corporation who have received this award numerous times including back-to-back in 2012 and 2013 and again in 2018.

“I want to congratulate each and every one of our agents and administrative team who contributed to RE/MAX Cayman Islands being the #1 office” said Broker/Owner James Bovell. “With 26 Sales Associates, RE/MAX Cayman Islands is both the #1 real estate company in the Cayman Islands and in the Global RE/MAX community.”

“It is a great honor to receive the Global Top Office for Total Sales Volume in a Metro Market for the fourth time,” noted Broker/Owner Kim Lund. “This is a great testament to our agents who continuously provide stellar service to all of our customers and clients.”

RE/MAX Cayman Islands agents were also awarded many top awards from RE/MAX Worldwide.

Kim Lund was awarded #1 Global Team Leader in Residential & Commercial Commissions, #1 Global Team Leader in Residential Commissions and #2 Global Team Leader in Commercial Commissions.

James Bovell was awarded #1 Global Team Leader in Commercial Commissions, #2 Global Team Leader in Residential & Commercial Commissions and #2 Global Team Leader in Residential Commissions.

Michael Binckes was awarded #4 Global Individual in Commercial Commissions. Mark Gaus was awarded #22 Global Individual in Residential Commissions. Bianca Alberga was awarded #45 Global Individual in Commercial Commissions.

On a worldwide scale among over 135,000 RE/MAX agents including the US and Canada, RE/MAX Cayman Islands Sales Associates also dominated.

#6 Worldwide Commercial Owner Team – James Bovell

#6 Worldwide Residential Owner Team – Kim Lund

#12 Worldwide Commercial Owner Team – Kim Lund

#16 Worldwide Team Leader in Residential & Commercial Commissions – Kim Lund

#24 Worldwide Commercial Individual – Michael Binckes

#36 Worldwide Residential Owner Team – James Bovell

The RE/MAX Caribbean and Central America Regional Awards for 2020 were also announced and our following agents were honored.

Mark Gaus was named Agent of the Year.

For the team awards, The Lund Team was #1 and The Bovell Team was #2. The Lund Team was #2 for total number of transaction sides. For the individual residential awards, Mark Gaus was #1 and Kass Coleman was #3. For the individual commercial awards, Michael Binckes as #1 and Bianca Alberga was #3.

The 2020 Club Awards winners from RE/MAX Worldwide were:

James Bovell – Pinnacle

Kim Lund – Pinnacle

Michael Binckes – Titan

Mark Gaus – Titan

Bianca Alberga – Platinum

Dillon Claassens – Platinum

Kass Coleman – Platinum

Samantha Payne – Platinum

Cindy Raymond – 100% Club

Heather Richards – 100% Club

Marques Riddick – 100% Club

Scott Roe – 100% Club

Tamara Siemens – 100% Club

Stephen Rivers – President.