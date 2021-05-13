Police search for missing teenager

Police are searching for a missing teenage girl, who has not been seen since Tuesday night, according to a press release issued today.

17-year-old Kayla James was last seen departing her home off Saddlewood Drive in Bodden Town on Tuesday around 5pm. She has not returned home, police say.

In the police press release, Kayla is described as being of light brown complexion, 5ft 3in in height and of slim build.

When she was last seen, police said she was wearing black shorts, a black spaghetti strap blouse and pink flip flops.

Police are requesting that anyone with information about Kayla’s whereabouts call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the website.