Students get free school supplies

About 200 primary and high school students have been given the supplies they need to return to school at the end of August, nearly six months after schools were closed due to COVID-19.

Dwayne Seymour, health minister and the MLA for Bodden Town East, with the help of several sponsors, raised enough money to supply the students with backpacks filled with school supplies, including pens and pencils, crayons, erasers and folders. Many also received hand sanitiser and dry erase white boards.

Students from Theoline L. McCoy Primary School and Clifton Hunter High School were among the young people receiving the supplies.

Junior Barrett, 8, of Red Bay Primary School, who picked up his school supplies from the MLA’s office in Evron Plaza, said he is looking forward to returning to school.

Families began collecting the supplies last week from Seymour’s Bodden Town office.

“Parents are stretched during this time of the year and they need a little assistance from the community,” Seymour said. “We do this to ensure that every child returns to school well-equipped and ready to learn.”

He added, “We really could not have done it without the sponsors,” noting that the initiative doubled its target for this year. “Normally, we give away [supplies] to about 100 students but have surpassed that this year. We are also reaching out to returning overseas students.”