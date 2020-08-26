Natural Marine World Tidbits

The cryptic and incredibly camouflaged spotted scorpionfish, Scorpaena plumieri, is usually only seen after nearly bumping into it.

Like its cousin, the lionfish, it is armed and will make you cry if you blunder into it. A few of its 13 dorsal spines are hollow and connected to a poison-filled sack, which will inject the extremely painful neurotoxin like a hypodermic needle.

A related indo-pacific species, the rockfish, has caused many fatalities. One can tell much about how a fish makes a living by its appearance – this guy looks like a brick, so it is certainly not going anywhere in a hurry.

An upward-facing mouth and top-mounted eyes, coupled with an ability to stay motionless and blend with the reef, makes for a perfect attack. Most of the 25-or-so species in our hemisphere are nocturnal ambush predators.

