Family on beach stroll find suspected cocaine parcel

A family walking along South Sound beach on Monday evening found a package that appeared to contain cocaine and turned the discovery over to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

Police confirmed they were examining the white powder contents of the package. After forensic examination, the substance will be destroyed, an RCIPS statement said.

“Initial observations suggest the package had been floating at sea for some time,” police said. “Further searches were conducted in the area. However, no additional packages were found.”