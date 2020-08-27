OfReg consults public on fuel sector consumer-protection regulations

Following its public consultation on the Consumer Protection Regulations for the energy and water utilities sector launched earlier this month, the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) is now seeking final public input for the same type of regulations in the fuels sector.

The regulator consulted the public last year to seek the views of operators and other interested parties on the draft Consumer Protection Regulations.

OfReg said it received submissions from Caribbean Utilities Company, Rubis Cayman Islands Ltd., Sol Petroleum Cayman Ltd., and two private individuals.

After reviewing these responses, the regulator prepared a draft administrative determination and is now soliciting further input from the public.

Under the Utility Regulation and Competition Law, OfReg has to consult anyone who is potentially affected by its administrative determinations before they can be issued.

In a press release, the regulator said that it will propose amendments to the regulations when appropriate, but only after consultation and not so frequently that it would render consumer protection arbitrary.

“The main objective of the final set of Proposed Consumer Protection Regulations is to outline the protocols and rules which Sectoral Participants should adhere to when interacting with and serving consumers in the Cayman Islands in relation to the fuel sector,” OfReg explained.

OfReg said it is in the public interest to regulate the terms and conditions under which fuels sector products and services are provided. This will ensure those services and products are provided in accordance with the standards reasonably expected of competent licensees and permit holders, the regulator said.

The draft administrative determination can be viewed at www.ofreg.ky. The consultation ends on 22 Sept.

Views can be submitted to OfReg via email at [email protected], or by mail or courier.