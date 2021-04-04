Uncertainty swirls over OfReg’s CORE commitment

Uncertainty remains over the extent to which Consumer Owned Renewable Energy (CORE) will play in Cayman’s National Energy Policy’s 2030 target, which calls for 70 percent of the country’s power to be provided through renewable energy.

While appearing on Rooster 101’s Cayman Crosstalk on Thursday 1 April, OfReg Executive Director Gregg Anderson said the utility regulator has a three-year plan that will result in 22 percent of the country’s power being produced by renewable energy.

Anderson said part of the plan is a target for an additional 22 megawatts of rooftop solar power by next year.

His statement was quickly rebutted as being “impossible” by GreenTech Solar CEO James Whittaker, who was also a guest on the programme.

“Right about now you only have about 9 megawatts of roof top solar. How are you going to get 22 by next year?” said Whittaker. “In the whole 12-year history of the Cayman Islands [renewable energy industry] you have only ever installed nine [megawatts], you going do 22 by next year? – impossible.”

Whittaker said he believes another hurdle to achieving the 22 megawatt goal is a “current attempt to kill the CORE programme” – a statement which was refuted by Anderson.

“OfReg has not made one public announcement whatsoever that it’s stopping the CORE programme,” said Anderson, who added that the CORE programme would be included under the new Distributed Energy Resource programme.

Although OfReg has not publicly stated it does not support the CORE programme, Whittaker said he had private email correspondences which stated otherwise.

When asked by Whittaker, “Does OfReg intend to continue the CORE program?” Anderson said, “We intend to continue the Distributed Energy Resource Programme”.

When pressed about OfReg’s intention for the CORE programme, Anderson said “I think CORE is a Distributed Energy Resources programme” and that “OfReg intends to continue with Distributed Energy Programmes once 12 megawatts come online”.

Anderson said a lack of capacity on the grid is causing a technical hurdle.

OfReg has said that, at present, Cayman’s electric grid can safely accommodate a maximum 17 megawatts of renewable energy without causing brownouts or blackouts.

Of those 17 megawatts, the CORE programme was allocated 8 megawatts, which is now fully subscribed.