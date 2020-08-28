Video: Rethinking workforce development in Cayman

See also: Re-educating Cayman: Economic crash highlights gaps in workforce development

Ten young people have been given scholarships to give their careers a kick-start at Inspire Cayman Training.

Funding was supplied by the R3 Foundation as part of its investment in skills development to help address the economic impacts of the coronavirus.

In a video-feature we talk to Inspire Cayman’s Michael Myles and to some of his students about their aspirations for themselves and for the country.

Video report produced by Andrel Harris with reporting from James Whittaker