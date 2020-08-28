Video: Rethinking workforce development in Cayman

See also: Re-educating Cayman: Economic crash highlights gaps in workforce development
Ten young people have been given scholarships to give their careers a kick-start at Inspire Cayman Training.
Funding was supplied by the R3 Foundation as part of its investment in skills development to help address the economic impacts of the coronavirus.
In a video-feature we talk to Inspire Cayman’s Michael Myles and to some of his students about their aspirations for themselves and for the country.
- Video report produced by Andrel Harris with reporting from James Whittaker
If you value our service, if you have turned to us in the past few days or weeks for verified, factual updates, if you have watched our live streaming of press conferences or sent an article to a friend... please consider a donation. Quality local journalism was at risk before the coronavirus crisis. It is now deeply threatened. Even a small amount can go a long way to sustaining our mission of informing the public. We need our readers’ financial support now more than ever.