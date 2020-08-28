New arrival thankful for all involved with quarantine

I just wanted to write a message to pass on my thanks to everyone involved with Travel Time, airport arrivals, the police and quarantine procedures when my family and I recently arrived in Grand Cayman from the UK.

We were welcomed off the flight, organised into lines for the bus with friendliness and respect, and the transport team with police support then took us to our hotel. The food provided by the chefs at the hotel was very good. The fish dishes especially were delicious. The security guards did a great job and the isolation coordinators were patient and always answered our questions and kept us informed.

On the day of testing the sample was completed quickly and with minimal fuss. I’d also like to thank the volunteers who helped with issues like picking up our order of nappies for our young daughter.

In these tough and uncertain times it’s encouraging to see what can be accomplished when we work together and I’m grateful for the thoughtfulness and kindness shown to us as new arrivals in Grand Cayman.

James Adams