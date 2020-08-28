3 men, including former cricketer, convicted of drug charges

Three men, including a former Cayman national cricket team player, have been convicted of conspiring to import more than 200 pounds of ganja into Cayman.

On trial were Deno Kalifa Ennis, who had represented Cayman in cricket, Barton Elsworth Rivers and Jonathan Ashley Moore.

The charges stem from an incident that took place on 23 June 2018, when police observed a small white craft offloading large packages onto a beach in East End, near Morritt’s resort. When police arrived on the scene, two men, Moore and Nickarthur Romane Sanderson, fled the scene on foot. They were later caught and arrested.

According to court files, Sanderson denied any knowledge of the importation of the ganja, saying he “had stumbled across the bags on the beach and was trying to take some packages for his own personal use”.

After searching Moore’s phone, police obtained evidence linking Ennis to the crime. Further investigations eventually pointed officers to Rivers, who was also arrested and questioned about the ganja. He also denied any knowledge of the drugs.

Following a jury trial, Ennis, 37; Rivers, 35; and Moore, 40, were all convicted of importation of ganja. They were all released on bail and are expected to return to court in October to be sentenced.

Sanderson was acquitted and discharged.