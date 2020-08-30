National Cultural Foundation to perform award-winning play on Radio Cayman

The Harquail Theatre will be coming live and direct into Cayman residents’ homes and cars this September and October when the Cayman National Cultural Foundation performs the award-winning play ‘De Honeymoon Over’ on Radio Cayman.

Written by Barbadian and former Cayman resident Donna Tull-Cox, and directed by Henry Muttoo, the play will be broadcast on Radio Cayman One (89.9 FM) at 7:30pm every Wednesday starting 2 Sept. until 28 Oct. with repeats of each week’s episode airing every Saturday at 6:45pm, beginning on 5 Sept. and ending on 31 Oct.

‘De Honeymoon Over’ is an outrageously funny play about a young couple, Coreen and Dexter McLean, experiencing the growing pains of marriage. Unsolicited advice from their older relatives and more experienced friends wreaks havoc in their once-happy home and causes a series of conflicts that must be resolved if the marriage is going to survive.

The production stars Giselle Webb as Coreen and Jevaughnie Ebanks as Dexter, alongside Harriet Vassell, Quincy Brown, Priscilla Pouchie, Susan Watson, Shomari Scott and Aiden Watler.

‘De Honeymoon Over’ is one of the most highly-rated plays from the foundation’s National Playwriting Competition.

“This play has been a success on the two occasions it has been staged at the Harquail [1993, 2010] and we feel it will translate to radio as effectively,” said Henry Muttoo, CNCF artistic director. “The playwright, Donna Tull-Cox, is a very talented writer and, with many of the ‘Rundown’ ‘suspects’ in the cast, we’re hoping it will be enjoyable listening.”

“We feel it’s important to expose each generation of theatregoers to the best locally-written scripts we can,” said Marcia Muttoo, CNCF managing director. “The COVID-19 curfew and restrictions presented us with the challenge of devising different ways to engage with performing artists and to reach the public.

“Ten years ago, the foundation broadcasted another [competition] stage play, ‘Isabel’, which we adapted for radio. It was very well-received, and we intended to do more, but other projects took precedence. However, the recent restrictions against in-person events drew us back to the air-play route for ‘De Honeymoon Over’.”

Marcia Muttoo hopes that broadcasting the play over the airwaves will also draw a new audience, stating that radio has a unique and important reach, particularly for those who find it difficult to work a two- to three-hour live theatre experience into their schedules, or those who may be home-bound.

Radio schedule

Original Episodes – Wednesdays at 7:30pm

2 Sept.

9 Sept.

16 Sept.

23 Sept.

30 Sept.

7 Oct.

14 Oct.

21 Oct.

28 Oct.

Encore Episodes – Saturdays at 6:45pm

5 Sept.

12 Sept.

19 Sept.

26 Sept.

3 Oct.

10 Oct.

17 Oct.

24 Oct.

31 Oct.

For more information about the broadcast of ‘De Honeymoon Over’ email [email protected] or call 949-5477.